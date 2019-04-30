Di Pauli signed a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Di Pauli was set to hit the free agent market this summer, but instead will be back with the Penguins for another year. Originally drafted by Capitals in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old instead signed with Pittsburgh and spent the past three season with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Injuries limited the center to just 29 games this year, but he still notched seven goals and eight helpers. A long shot for the Opening Night roster, Di Pauli should at least make his NHL debut at some point during the 2019-20 campaign.