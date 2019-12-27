Penguins' Thomas Di Pauli: Promoted from minors
Di Pauli was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Di Pauli figures to serve as a healthy scratch versus Nashville on Friday considering the club also brought up the more experienced Joseph Blandisi. Once (if) the Penguins get healthy, the Illinois native should return to the minors where he registered four goals, five assists and 10 PIM in 20 games this year.
