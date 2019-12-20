Penguins' Thomas Di Pauli: Recalled from minors
Di Pauli was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
This marks the first call-up for Di Pauli other than as a "Black Ace" at playoff time. Even with the promotion, the 25-year-old is unlikely to get into action versus Edmonton on Friday, though given how injury prone the Penguins have been this season, it's certainly not an impossibility. In 19 minor-league contests this year, the Notre Dame product has notched four goals and five helpers.
