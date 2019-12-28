Penguins' Thomas Di Pauli: Shifts back to AHL
The Penguins reassigned Di Pauli to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.
Di Pauli was called up twice in December but served as a healthy scratch both times, so the 25-year-old will continue his development in the minors. Over 20 AHL games this year, Di Pauli has four goals, five assists and 10 PIM.
