The Penguins reassigned Di Pauli to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Di Pauli was called up twice in December but served as a healthy scratch both times, so the 25-year-old will continue his development in the minors. Over 20 AHL games this year, Di Pauli has four goals, five assists and 10 PIM.

