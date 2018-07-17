Penguins' Thomas Di Pauli: Signs two-way deal with Pittsburgh

Di Pauli signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Penguins on Tuesday.

Di Pauli is yet to make his NHL debut, as he has spent each of the last two seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The two-way deal should allow the 24-year-old to finally see some ice time in the big leagues, but it's still unlikely he makes much of an impact at that level this season.