Penguins' Thomas Di Pauli: Signs two-way deal with Pittsburgh
Di Pauli signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Penguins on Tuesday.
Di Pauli is yet to make his NHL debut, as he has spent each of the last two seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The two-way deal should allow the 24-year-old to finally see some ice time in the big leagues, but it's still unlikely he makes much of an impact at that level this season.
