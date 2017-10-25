Penguins' Thomas DiPauli: Appears on NHL roster
Di Pauli was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, per the NHL Media Site.
The University of Notre Dame product competed for a spot with Pittsburgh during training camp, but ultimately began the season in the minors, where he's logged two goals and an assist in six contests. Though fairly undersized, Di Pauli is an energy-type player who showed a scoring touch in college, recording 14 goals and 32 points in 37 games as a senior. It's unclear where Di Pauli could fit in the Penguins' forward group, but he could be a diamond in the rough if given a chance in a top-six role.
