Novak scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Novak's tally tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period. The 28-year-old has earned four points over the last five games and has looked capable in handling a larger role while the Penguins' forward group is depleted by absences. Novak now has 15 goals, 37 points, 104 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 66 appearances. He's on pace to top the 40-point mark for the third time in his four full NHL campaigns.