Novak scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Novak has three points over his last three games. He's been on the second line in recent contests, which could be a spot that allows him to maintain decent offense. He's more of a supporting player on this team with three goals, 10 points, 33 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 25 appearances this season.