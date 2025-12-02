Penguins' Thomas Novak: Buries power-play goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Novak scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.
Novak has three points over his last three games. He's been on the second line in recent contests, which could be a spot that allows him to maintain decent offense. He's more of a supporting player on this team with three goals, 10 points, 33 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 25 appearances this season.
