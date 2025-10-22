Novak scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

This was Novak's first goal in nine total games as a Penguin. Seven of them have come this season, and he's added an assist, 10 shots on net, five blocked shots, three hits and a minus-1 rating. The 28-year-old forward is filling a wing spot on the third line and also plays on the second power-play unit, but he's got a lot to prove before he can be trusted to help provide scoring depth in fantasy.