Novak scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Novak earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 16. The 28-year-old is building chemistry centering Anthony Mantha and Justin Brazeau, though Novak is a placeholder in that spot until Evgeni Malkin (upper body) can return. Novak has contributed seven goals, 13 assists, 57 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 38 outings this season.