Novak (lower body) is not listed among the injured players on the Penguins' training camp roster released Wednesday.

Novak was sidelined for over a month to end the 2024-25 season. He had 22 points over 54 contests between the Penguins and the Predators last year. Novak is set to fill a middle-six role, but it remains to be seen if he'll primarily work as the third-line center or a second-line winger early in 2025-26.