Novak scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

Novak's tally midway through Monday's final period tied the game at two goals apiece before Ottawa's Claude Giroux scored the game-winner six minutes later. Novak's twine finder brings him up to 10 goals on the season to go along with 29 points and 81 shots on net across 54 games. The goal helped him secure his fourth consecutive campaign reaching the double-digit goal mark. His first full season in Pittsburgh has taken a step up as of late with eight points over his last nine games. His role centering the team's second line alongside Yegor Chinakhov and Evgeni Malkin has elevated the 28-year-old's ceiling in fantasy, giving Novak decent streaming value in deep leagues. Look for him to challenge his career high of 45 points by the end of the regular season.