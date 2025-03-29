Although Novak (lower body) is making progress in his recovery, coach Mike Sullivan isn't sure if the 27-year-old will return before the end of the regular season, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports Saturday.

It would be a shocking turn of events if the Penguins made the playoffs, so we probably wouldn't see Novak again until training camp if he does miss the remainder of the regular season. He has 13 goals and 22 points in 54 outings between Nashville and Pittsburgh in 2024-25. If he does play again this campaign, it will probably be in a bottom-six capacity.