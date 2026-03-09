Penguins' Thomas Novak: OT hero against Bruins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Novak scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 victory over Boston.
After helping to set up an Anthony Mantha tally in the third period, Novak capped a comeback from a 3-0 deficit by snapping a one-timer past Joonas Korpisalo. The 28-year-old center is beginning to look more comfortable in a top-six role while Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension) are unavailable, and through 10 games since the beginning of February, Novak has produced five goals and eight points.
More News
-
Penguins' Thomas Novak: Pots power-play goal Saturday•
-
Penguins' Thomas Novak: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Penguins' Thomas Novak: Puts away goal•
-
Penguins' Thomas Novak: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Penguins' Thomas Novak: Earns two points in win•
-
Penguins' Thomas Novak: Two apples keep doctor away•