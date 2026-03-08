Novak scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Novak had been limited to one assist over his last four outings. The Penguins are thin up front right now with Sidney Crosby (lower body) hurt and Evgeni Malkin (suspension) sidelined. That will add pressure for Novak to perform despite the weakened supporting cast. The 28-year-old has done a fine job so far with 13 goals, 34 points (seven on the power play), 95 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 62 appearances this season.