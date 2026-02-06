Novak scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Novak has two goals and an assist over three games in February. The 28-year-old center stretched the Penguins' lead to 4-2 in the third period to fend off any comeback effort for the Sabres. Novak is up to 11 goals, 31 points, 85 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 56 appearances this season. He should continue to offer decent upside on offense in a second-line role.