Novak (lower body) won't play Thursday versus St. Louis.
It will be Novak's second straight game on the shelf. He has 13 goals and 22 points in 54 appearances between Nashville and Pittsburgh this season. When healthy, Novak will likely serve in a middle-six capacity.
