Novak scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Novak tied the game early in the third period before setting up Rickard Rakell's go-ahead goal less than nine minutes later. Novak's recent deployment alongside Sidney Crosby and Rakell offers encouraging offensive opportunities, although his fantasy value remains dependent on maintaining that favorable role. He's trending in the right direction, though, as he's posted back-to-back multi-point performances while recording seven points (two goals, five assists) over his last seven appearances.