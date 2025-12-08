Penguins' Thomas Novak: Scores in loss to Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Novak scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.
Novak gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead in the second period with a tip-in, but the Stars would mount a late comeback to win it in the shootout. This was Novak's fourth goal of the season, but he's riding a productive stretch. He has six points over his last five outings, tallying two goals and four assists in that stretch.
