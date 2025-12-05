Novak logged a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Novak has five points over his last four games. The 28-year-old saw just 11:21 of ice time Thursday, but he made the most of it, helping out on goals by Ville Koivunen and Evgeni Malkin. Novak has 12 points (four on the power play), 33 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 26 outings. He's showed 40-point potential in the past, and while he may not play at that level for all of 2025-26, he could help fantasy managers in deep formats.