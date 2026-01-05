Novak scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Novak has found the back of the net in two of his last four games. The second-line center hasn't been very productive, however, and this was only his eighth goal of the campaign. He's netted three of those eight goals on the power play while posting 21 points in 41 contests. He's on pace to reach the 40-point plateau for the first time since the 2023-24 campaign.