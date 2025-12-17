Novak recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

Novak snapped a two-game pointless drought and a three-game goalless skid with this two-point effort Tuesday. It was his first multi-point performance since delivering two helpers in a win over the Lightning on Dec. 4. Novak has been productive despite his bottom-six role in the lineup, and he has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) across 32 games this season. With these numbers, and despite his third-line role, he might have some upside as a streaming option in deeper formats.