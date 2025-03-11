Novak (lower body) won't be an option versus Vegas on Tuesday but is considered day-to-day, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Novak was just two games into his Pittsburgh stint after coming over from Nashville at the trade deadline when he sustained his lower-body injury. With Novak out of the lineup, it looks like fellow deadline addition Connor Dewar will get a look at a second-line role with Evgeni Malkin while Danton Heinen could find himself back on the No. 2 power-play unit.