Lindberg was acquired by the Penguins in a three-team trade with the Senators and Golden Knights on Friday.

The highlight of this trade involved forward Derick Brassard moving from Ottawa to Pittsburgh, but it also featured five other players and four draft picks having been dispersed between the Penguins, Senators and Golden Knights. Lindberg is a Swedish prospect with a big frame at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds. He'd spent 48 games with AHL Chicago, tacking on eight goals and 10 assists. We're assuming that he'll start out with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a chance to make an NHL impact down the road.