Penguins' Tobias Lindberg: Dealt to Pittsburgh in huge trade
Lindberg was acquired by the Penguins in a three-team trade with the Senators and Golden Knights on Friday.
The highlight of this trade involved forward Derick Brassard moving from Ottawa to Pittsburgh, but it also featured five other players and four draft picks having been dispersed between the Penguins, Senators and Golden Knights. Lindberg is a Swedish prospect with a big frame at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds. He'd spent 48 games with AHL Chicago, tacking on eight goals and 10 assists. We're assuming that he'll start out with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a chance to make an NHL impact down the road.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...