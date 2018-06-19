Penguins' Tobias Lindberg: Signs two-way deal with Pittsburgh
Lindberg inked a one-year, two-way extension for $650,000 with the Penguins, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Lindberg was acquired from Vegas as part of the three-team deal that also brought Derick Brassard to Pittsburgh. The 22-year-old forward has only appeared in six career NHL games, but scored 10 goals and 23 points in 64 games at the AHL level last season. The Penguins should retain a strong group of forwards heading into next season, so Lindberg will likely head to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to start the 2018-19 campaign.
