Penguins' Tom Kostopoulos: Providing veteran leadership
Kostopoulos has notched one goal and two helpers through the first seven games of the 2017-18 AHL season.
Kostopoulos has become a mainstay of the Baby Pens as an on-ice extension of the coaching staff. The 38-year-old -- who was drafted by Pittsburgh in the seventh round of the 1999 NHL Draft -- spent parts of eight NHL seasons with other clubs, before returning to the Pens in 2013. Despite earning 50-plus points in each of the last two years, the winger remains on a minor-league only contract, which means he is not eligible to be called up by the team. Given the loyalty shown by owner Mario Lemieux, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Kostopoulos join the organization's coaching ranks or front office once he decides to hang up his skates.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...