Kostopoulos has notched one goal and two helpers through the first seven games of the 2017-18 AHL season.

Kostopoulos has become a mainstay of the Baby Pens as an on-ice extension of the coaching staff. The 38-year-old -- who was drafted by Pittsburgh in the seventh round of the 1999 NHL Draft -- spent parts of eight NHL seasons with other clubs, before returning to the Pens in 2013. Despite earning 50-plus points in each of the last two years, the winger remains on a minor-league only contract, which means he is not eligible to be called up by the team. Given the loyalty shown by owner Mario Lemieux, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Kostopoulos join the organization's coaching ranks or front office once he decides to hang up his skates.