Penguins' Tom Kostopoulos: Set to retire
Kostopoulos will hang up his skates following the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign.
Kostopoulos' value to the Penguins organization extends behind his contributions on the ice -- 17 points in 26 games this season -- as he serves as the veteran leader in a locker room full of fresh-faced kids who probably have never shaved. While he hasn't played in the NHL since 2012-13 when he was with the Devils, the 39-year-old racked up 61 goals, 96 assists and 723 PIM in 630 NHL contests. Don't be surprised to see Kostopoulos switch roles and rejoin the team as a coach in the near future.
