Kuhnackl (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Golden Knights, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.

The German forward skated in Thursday's practice, but remained on the ice after the conclusion of general practice for additional work with the other scratches, so he could make a return to the lineup as soon as Saturday in Arizona. Pittsburgh is expected to continue with the same lineup they used in Monday's loss to the Avs, with Dominik Simon -- who's tallied two points in the two games Kuhnackl's missed -- skating on the third line.