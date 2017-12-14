Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Absence continues
Kuhnackl (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Golden Knights, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.
The German forward skated in Thursday's practice, but remained on the ice after the conclusion of general practice for additional work with the other scratches, so he could make a return to the lineup as soon as Saturday in Arizona. Pittsburgh is expected to continue with the same lineup they used in Monday's loss to the Avs, with Dominik Simon -- who's tallied two points in the two games Kuhnackl's missed -- skating on the third line.
More News
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Not playing Monday•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Game-time decision•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Dealing with upper-body ailment•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Sustains apparent ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...