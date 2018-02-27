Kuhnhackl (lower body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's clash with New Jersey, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

While Kuhnhackl may be healthy enough to play, whether he slots into the lineup is likely a game-time call for coach Mike Sullivan. Sullivan would need to bump a player from the lineup -- likely Zach Aston-Reese -- in order to insert Kuhnhackl into his first game since Feb. 6. This will likely be a frequently discussed roster decision for the Pens the rest of the season, which limits the winger's fantasy value since he doesn't appear to have a consistent role.