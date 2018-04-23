Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Adding physicality
Kuhnhackl registered 19 hits in the Pens' opening-round series victory over the Flyers.
Kuhnhackl won't show up on the scoresheet often -- he tallied just eight points in 69 regular season contests -- but he adds a level of grit to Pittsburgh's fourth line. As such, the winger is unlikely to find himself bumped from the lineup, despite going pointless in the first six games of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
