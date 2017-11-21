Kuhnhackl could find himself bounced from the lineup against Vancouver on Wednesday based on Monday's practice lines.

Kuhnhackl has appeared in all 22 games for Pittsburgh this season in which he has averaged 10:43 of ice time and tallied three helpers, 52 hits and 21 shots on goal. The potential move has less to do with the winger's struggles and more with giving Josh Archibald -- who has played in one lone game this year -- a look in a bottom-six role and on the penalty kill. Practice lines are fluid, so fantasy owners will want to check back, but it doesn't bode well for Kuhnhackl's participation versus the Canucks.