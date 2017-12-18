Kuhnhackl (upper body) is available for Monday's clash with Colorado, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Whether Kuhnhackl actually suits up is tied to the status of Dominik Simon (illness), who is a game-time decision. The 25-year-old Kuhnhackl has missed the last four games due to injury, but appears to be trending toward being a healthy scratch once the Penguins get healthy.