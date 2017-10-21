Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Collects helper in win
Kuhnhackl recorded a second-period assist during Friday's 4-3 win over Florida.
This was the third helper of the season for the 25-year-old German. Kuhnhackl has proven to be a solid bottom-six forward in the real game, but his upside is capped, and he's currently being deployed on the fourth line. It's obviously not a favorable fantasy setup, and there aren't many settings where Kuhnhackl makes an impact.
