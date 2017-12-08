Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Dealing with upper-body ailment
Kuhnhackl -- who left Thursday's contest early -- suffered an upper-body injury and is still being evaluated.
Kuhnhackl's status for Saturday's clash with the Maple Leafs likely won't be determined until after the morning skate or closer to puck drop. In the event the German is unable to give it a go, Josh Archibald -- who is out on a conditioning assignment -- or another player will be recalled from the minors.
