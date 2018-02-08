Kuhnhackl (lower body) was transferred to injured reserve Thursday.

This equates to a three-game absence at a minimum for Kuhnhackl. With Patric Hornqvist (lower body) also moving to injured reserve, the Penguins have recalled Latvian prospect Theodor Blueger from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Even when healthy, Kuhnhackl doesn't pick up enough ice time to warrant consideration in the fantasy arena, but the Pens seem to appreciate his skating skills and the energy that he bring to the bottom-six group.