Kuhnhackl (lower body) sported a regular jersey at Monday's practice session, Pittsburgh freelance writer Shelly Anderson reports.

Even once given the green light to return to action, Kuhnhackl could find ice time hard to come by given the emergence of Dominik Simon and Zach Aston-Reese. The German would offer significantly more grit to the lineup, however, something coach Mike Sullivan could be looking for following the departure of Ryan Reaves. Without a defined role in the lineup, the Kuhnhackl won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.