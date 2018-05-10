Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Fills fourth-line role during playoffs
Kuhnhackl fit into his fourth-line role during the playoffs by handing out 36 hits while averaging just 10:40 of ice time.
On a team filled with elite-level scorers, somebody needs to do the dirty work and eat up minutes on the fourth line -- for Pittsburgh, that player was Kuhnhackl. He wasn't in the lineup to rack up points (which he didn't), but rather was tasked with wearing down opponents, while giving his teammates some time to rest up on the bench. If he is back with the team next season -- he'll be a restricted free agent this summer -- the winger figures to continue to fill that same role in 2018-19 and probably shouldn't be expected to contribute above 20 points.
