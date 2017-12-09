Kuhnhackl (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's home clash with the Maple Leafs.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan likes to keep lineup decisions close to his vest, so it's no surprise that Kuhnhackl's been given the ambiguous game-time decision treatment. If the German misses out, though, it would count as his first absence of the 2017-18 campaign, and perhaps force Josh Archibald or Dominik Simon into the bottom-six group.