Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Game-time decision
Kuhnhackl (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's clash with Colorado, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Kuhnhackl missed Saturday's matchup with Toronto due to his upper-body malady, but appears to be trending in the right direction after joining the team on the ice for practice. If the winger returns to the lineup, it will likely be in favor of Dominik Simon -- who garnered a pair of assists versus the Leafs -- or Ryan Reeves.
More News
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Dealing with upper-body ailment•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Sustains apparent ailment•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Appears headed for healthy scratch•
-
Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Collects helper in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...