Kuhnhackl (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's clash with Colorado, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Kuhnhackl missed Saturday's matchup with Toronto due to his upper-body malady, but appears to be trending in the right direction after joining the team on the ice for practice. If the winger returns to the lineup, it will likely be in favor of Dominik Simon -- who garnered a pair of assists versus the Leafs -- or Ryan Reeves.