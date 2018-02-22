Kuhnhackl (lower body) will join the Penguins on their two-game road trip, and coach Mike Sullivan hopes he will take part in morning skate Friday.

Kuhnhackl has been sidelined since early February by his lower-body issue, but that absence could come to an end this weekend. His presence (or lack thereof) at morning skate Friday should provide a better indication of how close he is to rejoining the action.