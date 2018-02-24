Kuhnhackl (lower body) was a participant for morning skate Friday, though he wore a non-contact jersey, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

While Kuhnhackl is said to be making progress, the fact remains that he is currently on injured reserve with no clear timetable for his return. It sounds like he's taking it one day at a time, which is a luxury the playoff-bound Penguins certainly have.

