Kuhnhackl (upper body) is out for Monday's game against the Avalanche, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This will be Kuhnhackl's second game missed. However, the fantasy impact will be minimal, as he's only notched one point in his last 22 contests. The Penguins don't play again until Thursday, so the 25-year-old will have a few days to get healthy.