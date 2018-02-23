Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Not quite ready to play
Kuhnhackl (lower body) will not play Friday night against the Hurricanes, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
While the bottom-six winger will sit out this next game, he is said to be making progress. He won't have to wait long for his next chance to tag into the lineup as the Pens will face the Panthers on Saturday for the latter half of the back-to-back set.
