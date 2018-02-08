Kuhnhackl is week-to-week due to his lower-body ailment, according to coach Mike Sullivan.

Kuhnhackl will likely miss at least the Pens' next three outings, although it could be longer as Sullivan did not provide a specific timeline. A bevy of injuries to several bottom-six role players -- including the winger -- have left Pittsburgh in a bit of a bind up front. While the club may get Conor Sheary (lower body) back soon, it will likely need to promote a player from the minors, so don't be surprised to see Kuhnhackl land on injured reserve soon.