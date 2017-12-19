Kuhnhackl failed to accrue any significant stats in his return from injury against the Avalanche on Monday.

Kuhnhackl didn't earn even so much as a hit in his first game back following a four-game absence. The winger did log 9:23 of ice time that included 15 seconds on the power play, but otherwise didn't have much to show for his efforts. How long the German stays in the lineup likely depends on the healthy of Dominik Simon (illness) and Patric Hornqvist (upper body).