Kuhnhackl logged a mere 4:31 of ice time in Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey.

Kuhnhackl -- who was back in action after an eight game absence -- recorded just three hits and one block, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering he was barely on the ice. Whenever the Pens are in a close game -- as they were Tuesday -- fantasy owners should probably expect Kuhnhackl to spend more time on the bench than on the ice given his limited offensive abilities.