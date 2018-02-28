Kuhnhackl logged a mere 4:31 of ice time in Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey.

Kuhnhackl -- who was back in action after an eight game absence -- recorded just three hits and one block, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering he was barely on the ice. Whenever the Pens are in a close game -- as they were Tuesday -- fantasy owners should probably expect Kuhnhackl to spend more time on the bench than on the ice given his limited offensive abilities.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories