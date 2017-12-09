Kuhnhackl (upper body) did not take the ice for pregame warmups, indicating that he will not play Saturday night's game against the Maple Leafs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kuhnhackl will sit out his first game of the season, but the fact that his status came down to a game-time decision indicates that he probably won't be sidelined long. Per Mackey, Dominik Simon will make his season debut for the Penguins in Kuhnhackl's stead Saturday.