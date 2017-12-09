Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Ruled out Saturday
Kuhnhackl (upper body) did not take the ice for pregame warmups, indicating that he will not play Saturday night's game against the Maple Leafs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kuhnhackl will sit out his first game of the season, but the fact that his status came down to a game-time decision indicates that he probably won't be sidelined long. Per Mackey, Dominik Simon will make his season debut for the Penguins in Kuhnhackl's stead Saturday.
