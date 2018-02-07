Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Suffers lower-body injury
Kuhnhackl is being evaluated for a lower-body injury after Tuesday's game against Vegas, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kuhnhackl and center Carter Rowney both left with lower-body injuries, so the Pens' forwards could be in serious injury trouble ahead of Friday's game in Dallas. The German winger has just two goals and eight points in 49 games this season, but his 111 hits would be missed if this injury is long term. Expect more updates on the severity of his ailment to surface after Wednesday or Thursday's morning skates.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...