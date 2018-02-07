Kuhnhackl is being evaluated for a lower-body injury after Tuesday's game against Vegas, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kuhnhackl and center Carter Rowney both left with lower-body injuries, so the Pens' forwards could be in serious injury trouble ahead of Friday's game in Dallas. The German winger has just two goals and eight points in 49 games this season, but his 111 hits would be missed if this injury is long term. Expect more updates on the severity of his ailment to surface after Wednesday or Thursday's morning skates.