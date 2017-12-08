Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Sustains apparent ailment
Kuhnhackl exited Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders in the third period after suffering an undisclosed injury.
Kuhnhackl is reportedly still being evaluated, so coach Mike Sullivan wasn't able to provide any information regarding the 25-year-old winger's status following Thursday's victory, but the Penguins should release an update on his condition following Friday's practice. If the German forward is unavailable for Saturday's matchup with Toronto, Josh Archibald will likely draw into the lineup against the Maple Leafs.
