Kuhnhackl contributed a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Kuhnhackl came in with just one point since Oct. 20, but turned in his first multi-point performance of the season here as Pittsburgh's fourth line combined for two goals and six points. His lack of production up to this point suggests the 25-year-old forward can still be ignored in the majority of fantasy settings moving forward.